Mitsotakis at TIF: Measures are contained due to the implementation of new fiscal rules

The implementation of the new fiscal rules narrows the margins of the financial staff for granting benefits in the next period of time, in view of the Prime Minister’s speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on September 7.

The financial staff is now examining all the margins that exist, placing particular emphasis on the part of the reforms, the improvement of the daily life of the citizens and the further strengthening of incomes. Despite the fact that the budget is overperforming, officials are lowering the bar of expectations given the extraordinary circumstances due to natural disasters.

The government will prioritize a series of problems that are becoming more and more intense (e.g. demographics, housing). In particular, it is considering measures to address the demographic problem and more specifically measures to support young couples and families with three children.

More specifically, the issues to be raised are as follows: