RescEU: Production of the new Canadair starts

The European Commission announced that the production of 12 new DHC 515 firefighting aircraft, an improved version of the Canadair 415, is underway.

These aircraft will be permanently stationed in Greece, Croatia, France, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

Greece will acquire a total of seven new DHC 515s, five of which will replace the old CL-215 aircraft in the national fleet, and two will be provided through the European rescEU mechanism. The total cost of the seven new Canadairs is estimated to exceed 400 million euros, with most of the funding coming from the “Aegis” program, while part of the expenses will be covered by European funds.

The first aircraft are expected to be delivered by the end of 2027.

Night operations and increased water capacity

The new DHC 515, which constitutes a significant upgrade from the existing CL-415, will be capable of operating during night and can carry up to seven tons of water, a 15% increase over the previous ones.

Moreover, the DHC 515 is designed to refuel faster—in just 12 seconds, according to the manufacturer—even under challenging conditions, such as rough seas with waves up to two meters and strong winds.

The procurement plan for the DHC 515 was approved by Parliament in March 2024, and the final agreement was signed during Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s visit to Canada, in the presence of his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau. Greece was the first country to ratify the related contract.