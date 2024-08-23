PPA: The port’s workplace safety regulations are fully in line with current legislation

The regulations of the Piraeus Port Authority SA are fully harmonized with the current legislation for the protection of health and safety in the workplace, according to a statement by PPA SA regarding the injury of a 43-year-old worker at the port of Piraeus after a bucket that had been placed on a transport platform (Mafi) at pier C2 in Keratsini fell.

The PPA announced that the injured worker was immediately picked up by an ambulance, which is constantly parked inside the port, and transferred to a private hospital.

It is pointed out that the Port Police were also notified, whose officers were at the scene for any necessary further action.

“Our thoughts are with our injured colleague and his family. Given our support in every possible way to ensure his speedy and full recovery, we are maintaining close communication with the hospital to be updated on the condition of our injured operator,” the PPA stated.

It also added that the Authority’s regulations are fully harmonized with the current legislation for the protection of health and safety in the workplace, while the company is working closely with the competent authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the causes of the accident.

In a joint statement, the trade unions of the workers at the port demanded the faithful implementation of the Health and Safety rules by the management of the company.