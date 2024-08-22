Greek-flagged tanker Sounion abandoned after Red Sea attack

An unmanned surface vehicle (USV) was successfully neutralized on Thursday morning by a frigate located at the site, which had been called to provide protection, at the request of the shipping company and of the captain, it said.

ASPIDES’ announcement

“The safety of seafarers’ lives and the freedom of the international seas are non-negotiable and constitute paramount principles for EUNAVFOR ASPIDES. EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, an EU defensive maritime operation, acts as a credible EU maritime security provider, with the aim of contributing to the protection of the freedom of navigation of merchant ships in the area of operations,” it stated in an announcement.

The Greek-flagged ship was hit by a series of projectiles and was damaged by a Houthi attack.

According to Kpler data, the vessel SOUNION (capacity 163,759-dwt, built in 2006), carrying 922,000 barrels of Iraqi crude oil, was loaded at the port of Al Basra on August 11 and headed for the Greek port of Corinth.