AADE: 52 businesses with undeclared e-sales of more than 18.5 million euros

The auditors of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) found that more than 52 businesses sold products on the internet without declaring their income, as they did not issue the relevant invoices or receipts.

AADE proceeded with targeted checks and extensive cross-checks in the market as part of the government effort to combat tax evasion.

The above-mentioned companies had hidden taxable material of more than 18.5 million euros. The results concern only the first half of 2024.

The list includes companies selling clothes, cars, cosmetics, jewelry and wigs.