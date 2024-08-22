Grid Telecom (IPTO) and Tamares are turning Cyprus into a connectivity hub of the Eastern Mediterranean

Grid Telecom and Tamares Telecom will join forces for the development and operation of a state-of-the-art cable station and coastal infrastructure in Cyprus.

More specifically, Grid Telecom, a subsidiary company and operator of telecommunications services of IPTO, and Tamares, a leading international provider of wholesale telecommunications services and operator of optical fiber networks, a subsidiary company of Aluma Infrastructure Fund, are proceeding with a strategic collaboration to strengthen digital connectivity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The partnership between the two companies lays the foundations for the creation of critical infrastructure with the development of a telecommunications hub on the west coast of Cyprus for the safe interconnection of undersea fiber optic cable systems crossing the Eastern Mediterranean between Europe and the Middle East.

The role and importance of the hub in Cyprus

The open access connectivity hub will connect Cyprus to the west with Greece and Southeast Europe and to the east with Israel, Egypt and the Arabian Peninsula, providing wholesale and corporate customers with alternative and reliable international data traffic routes, with significant benefits such as low responsiveness, strong backup, high speed and advanced cyber security.

This strategic alliance is a milestone for the expansion of regional digital infrastructures and the promotion of sustainable development in the new era of the data economy.

Taking full advantage of the geographical location of Cyprus, the collaboration of Grid Telecom and Tamares Telecom creates a neutral open access cable station that will interconnect local and international submarine and terrestrial optical networks, providing advanced data transfer services and terminal equipment hosting for the secure sealing of submarine cable systems in Cyprus, as well as additional data center services and technical support at the level of business applications.