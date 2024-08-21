Bank of Greece: Current account deficit up 693.4 million euros in H1

The current account registered a surplus of 270.8 million euros in June 2024 compared to a deficit in June 2023, due to an improvement in the primary income account and, to a lesser extent, in the balances of goods and services, the Bank of Greece (BoG) said.

In the first half of 2024, the current account deficit increased year‑on‑year, owing to a worsening in the balance of goods and, to a lesser extent, the primary income account, which was partly offset by an improvement mainly in the secondary income account, but also in the balance of services.

The surplus of the services balance increased as a result of an improvement in, primarily, the travel balance and, secondarily, the transport balance. Compared with June 2023, non‑residents’ arrivals grew by 8.8% and the relevant receipts rose by 7.7%.

In the first half of 2024, the current account deficit increased by 693.4 million euros year-on-year, to stand at 8.8 billion euros, according to the Bank of Greece.