ASPIDES: There can be no solution to this crisis by military action alone

With all eyes turned on the Middle East amid fear of further escalation of tension in the region, the European operation ASPIDES continues to cooperate with the forces deployed in the Red Sea region for the free passage of merchant ships.

Greece has a leading role as it has provided the headquarters of the 1st Army/European Union Operation Headquarters (EU-OHQ) in Larissa, to accommodate the headquarters of the European operation.

After the HYDRA frigate of the Navy, as well as the PSARA frigate, the SPETSAI frigate will follow, in which, as highlighted by competent sources to “Naftemporiki”, the anti- drone system Centaur will be installed, a system that was tested and worked effectively on the PSARA frigate, against the attacks of Houthi rebels near Iran.

Six months from the start of the operation

“From the beginning of the ASPIDES operation (six months ago) until today, Greece, which has operated in the Gulf of Aden and in the East, has managed to protect 203 merchant ships,” the Commander of the operation, Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis, stated to “Naftemporiki.”

According to Gryparis, the requests were submitted by shipping companies to the Maritime Safety Center in Brest.

“These units carry the flags of France, Greece and Italy. In addition, a German warship is scheduled to join the operation around mid-August 2024, according to the operation’s rotation plan. In total, 21 Member States contribute to the Operation either with personnel or means,”he added.

In reply to question raised by “Naftemporiki” about whether there has been an increase in Houthi attacks in the region after the latest developments, Gryparis did not provide any information but told “Naftemporki”: “We are closely monitoring the latest political-military developments in the region. There can be no solution to this crisis by military action alone. Political contributions and alignment must do what it takes to facilitate de-escalation.”