The next steps for Greece-Egypt power interconnection project

After the summer vacation break, the next steps are expected to be taken for the promotion of the Greece-Egypt energy interconnection project, according to “Naftemporiki” sources.

The project, known as “GREGY Interconnector”, is being promoted by the company ELICA of the Copelouzos Group.

During the summer, the expression of interest process was completed for the preparation of the necessary studies that will highlight the economic prospects of the project, necessary in order to make the final investment decision.

According to the same sources, the first phase of the process was completed with a total of 24 companies expressing interest. The next phase concerns the submission of bids by the selected companies, in order to demonstrate the company that will undertake the preparation of the studies in the next 14 months.

The contracting company will submit a request to the CEF (Connecting Europe Facility) in order to receive funding for the preparation of the studies.

It is noted that the European framework for PCI/PMI projects of the European Union provides for funding of a maximum of 50% of the total cost of the studies.

The “green light” from Brussels is expected in December or January, which will also mark the beginning of the studies.

Environmental studies

In addition to the study of the technical specifications and technical-economic details, as mentioned above, the necessary environmental studies will also be carried out, in order to prepare a complete file proving the sustainability of the project.