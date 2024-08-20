Ministry of Maritime Affairs: 9.16% reduction in annual electricity consumption

The annual energy-electricity consumption of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy (central building of the ministry, Merchant Marine Academies, port authorities, repair units, cold-ironing of Coast Guard vessels, etc.) was reduced by 9.16%, in the period 2022-2023.

More specifically, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, with targeted and lasting energy saving actions, exceeded, by three times, the minus 3% target set by the Joint Decision of the Ministers of Finance, Environment and Energy, Interior and State for all ministries and public entities, reaching minus 9.16%.

Apart from the environmental dimension of the matter, the savings also have an economic dimension, limiting to a significant extent the electricity tariff expenses of the ministry, as a whole.

All the uniformed and civilian staff of the ministry, and in particular the Directorate of Port and Building Infrastructures, contribute daily to the energy saving effort, through the continuous improvement of the ministry’s infrastructure and working conditions .