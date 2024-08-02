Do Greeks worry about hypertourism?

The opinions of Greeks regarding the impact of tourism and the phenomenon of hypertourism are recorded in a new survey by the Eteron Institute, conducted by aboutpeople.

According to the survey, 30.5% believe that Greece is suffering from hypertourism and immediate measures to limit it are needed. 45.6% believe that the country does not yet face a problem, but attention is needed in the future, while 19.6% are not worried about overtourism and believe that the more tourists visit the country, the better.

More than 7 out of 10 assess positively the impact of tourism

The survey examined the effects of tourism in areas such as jobs, the economy, cultural events, rents, prices, lifestyles, the image of the country, environmental pollution and the safety of residents.

Positive effects are recorded in the economy (average 5.61), jobs (average 5.30) and cultural events (average 4.86).

Negative effects are recorded in environmental pollution (average 2.97), prices (average 2.89) and rents (average 2.34).

It is noted that the survey was conducted online from July 22-24, 2024, in a sample of 1,002 men and women aged 17 and over with nationwide coverage.