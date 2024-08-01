Hotel classification system based on environmental and social footprint

The Greek Tourism Ministry is speeding up the institution of a pioneering and innovative, worldwide, hotel classification system based on sustainability criteria, which will include their evaluation and certification based on their environmental and social footprint.

In a working meeting with the participation of Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni and Deputy Minister Elena Rapti, the relevant study was presented by the President of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, Alexandros Vasilikos, and the President of the Hellenic Technical Chamber (TEE) Giorgos Stasinos.

The two Chambers have been working together, for two years, in order to integrate all the certifications of good practices for sustainability in hospitality into a comprehensive and functional criteria system.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni: A global innovation

“Sustainable tourism development is a strategic priority of the Ministry of Tourism. In this context, we are immediately proceeding with the institutionalization of a classification system for Greek hotels, based on the integration of sustainability principles and national and European climate goals.”

“The evaluation of accommodation through this system is a global innovation and we are working hard to be ready to present it next autumn.”