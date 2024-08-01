Corfu mega-yachts marina: The sub-concession contract for its construction to be signed

The signing of the contract by the Greek government for the sub-concession of the right to build the mega-yachts marina in the port of Corfu was approved by the cabinet.

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) held the tender and the company Lamda Marinas Investments, a subsidiary of Lamda Development, was chosen as the contractor.

The concession will last 40 years and the contract will be ratified by the Parliament.

Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gikas, stated: “I am very satisfied because a long effort of 4-5 years has come to an end.

The mega-yachts marina is a particularly important infrastructure project, which – together with the marina in Spilia – is going to boost maritime tourism in Corfu and bring high-quality tourism to the island.

It will also contribute to the strengthening of the country’s tourism product, especially in an area like the Ionian, where on the one hand there is an increased demand for berths in marinas, on the other hand our country is under pressure from emerging neighboring competitive markets.

I would like to emphasize that several new jobs will be created in the area, both during the construction stage and during the operation of the marina.

The benefits are multiple. The Greek government will have a direct financial benefit of 20 million euros, while approximately another 20-25 million euros will be invested in the construction of the marina. Annual rent will also be paid.

In addition to the government and the HRADF, the Corfu Port Authority also participates in the contract.

Now all that remains is for the contract to be signed next month and ratified by the Parliament.”