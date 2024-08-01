PPC: High performance in the ATHEX ESG index of the Athens Stock Exchange

PPC achieved a positive evaluation of 90% in the ESG Transparency Score of the ATHEX ESG index of the Athens Stock Exchange, after an extensive analysis of a series of criteria for the pillars Environment – Society – Corporate Governance. With this score, PPC is among the leading companies in the Greek market, according to the “ESG Transparency Methodology”, whose indicators are based on the “Guide to Disclosure of ESG Information of the Athens Stock Exchange”.

In total, 52 indicators with 86 individual measurements are evaluated, while at least 55 measurements are taken into account in the evaluation of each sector. Based on the methodology, increased weighting is given to the existence of external assurance of the information published by a company, as well as the existence of internal systems and controls to monitor the ESG indicators and the Sustainable Development Policy that it applies.

All of these are considered very important in scoring, as they demonstrate that companies have a broader mechanism and processes in place to manage ESG issues and to enhance data credibility. Also, the publication of a Sustainable Development report by companies is positively evaluated, as it is considered a strong indication of the importance they attach to ESG issues, as well as to information and two-way communication with all interested parties.

Green vision & ESG strategy

The evaluation of PPC with 90% in the ESG Transparency Score of the ATHEX once again confirms the ESG strategy of the Group, which is, as it emphasizes, on a continuous course of “green” transformation into an economically and environmentally sustainable, modern and digital organization, aiming to maintain a leading position in renewable energy sources in Greece, as well as to further establish itself in Southeast Europe, always with full responsibility towards maintaining its role as a valuable social partner in the markets where it operates.

In this context, it makes every effort to ensure the coverage of the energy needs of the countries where it operates, by providing green, reliable and affordable services.