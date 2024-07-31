Greek citizens flooded with AADE messages

Greek citizens have been recently flooded with messages from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) reminding them of their tax obligations.

In fact, the electronic messages sent are divided into two major categories:

a) REMINDER MESSAGES:

The electronic reminder messages concern the submission of VAT statements to businesses.

They are sent on a monthly basis and four times a year, a few days before the final date of their submission, aiming to remind the relevant obligation.

b) LOCATION MESSAGES:

Electronic messages are addressed to taxpayers who have not met their tax obligations by the deadline.

They are sent after the deadline for submission of tax statements or payment of debts, while they concern the following:

i. VAT Statements: when they have not been submitted by the deadline or by the date of creation of the debtor file.

ii. Personal Income Tax: when the declaration has not been submitted on time or by the date of creation of the debtor file.

iii. Corporate Income Tax: when the declaration has not been submitted on time or by the date of creation of the debtor file.

iv. Recent Overdue Debts: when the confirmed debt(s) have not been paid on time or by the date of creation of the file, which expired by the last day of the previous month.

v. Wage Tax: when the declaration has not been submitted by the deadline or by the date of creation of the debtors’ file.

vi. Other tax obligations: such as the failure to submit a Property Data statement, the submission of empty VAT statements, the failure to submit a declaration of start/change of operations, etc.

vii. Cross-references: when cross-references are made to identify taxpayers who either have not submitted a tax statement despite their obligation, or have acquired income that they have not included in their statement.

In case taxpayers receive e-mails from the Tax Compliance Department while they have already settled their tax obligations, they are called upon to ignore them.