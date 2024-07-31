Lavrio Port Organization: “Berth Allocation” on the cruise

The new “Berth Allocation” digital platform for managing reservations and allocating ship berths was presented by the Lavrio Port Authority SA.

The Berth Allocation digital platform concerns cruise ships, RO-RO international ships and all types of cargo ships.

Through the digital platform, interested parties have the possibility to reserve a specific berth and be informed about the technical specifications of the berths, as well as their availability.

The platform integrates direct communication capabilities, helps create the history of the ship, based on its clients, agents, ship-owning companies as well as data analysis and scoring system upon certain criteria, which are determined by the Lavrio Port Authority.

After referring to the recent developments at the Lavrio Port Authority, the CEO underlined that the goal of the new digital platform is to serve port users with speed, security and transparency, as well as the full exploitation of each berth 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

To this end, he called the platform a “sales and evaluation tool” of the efficiency of the port of Lavrio.