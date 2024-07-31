IPTO: One binding offer for the Crete-Attica electrical interconnection

One binding offer was submitted for the acquisition of 20% of the Independent Power Transmission Operator’s (IPTO) subsidiary company “Ariadne Interconnection S.P.S.A.”, operator of the electrical interconnection of Attica-Crete.

The bid was submitted by State Grid International Development Belgium Ltd, a related company of the Chinese State Grid which is already a 24% shareholder of the IPTO.

The second phase of the tender for the allocation of 20% of “Ariadne Interconnection S.P.S.A.” was completed on July 26 and the offer submitted is under evaluation.

The electrical interconnection of Crete with Attica, with a transmission capacity of 1GW, direct current (DC) technology, is the largest and most complex electricity transmission project in Greece and one of the three deepest marine interconnections worldwide.

The construction leg of the project, one of the few in the world that uses the innovative VSC (Voltage Source Converters) technology to convert alternating current to direct current, is almost complete, while the wiring and erection of the outdoor equipment continues, to be followed by the electrification of the cable.