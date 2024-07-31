PPC Renewables: Construction of a new 140 MW wind power plant in Eastern Romania

PPC Group announced the construction of a new 140 MW wind farm in Deleni, Vaslui province, in eastern Romania.

A new wind power plant, with an installed capacity of 140 MW, at “Deleni”, Vaslui County, is added to the organic development of the RES portfolio of PPC Renewables, as it reaches the construction phase.

The new wind plant is designed with 23 GE Vernova 6.1 MW turbines and will be connected to the Grid by the end of 2025. Given the high wind potential of the region, the estimated annual generation of the power plant is expected to be 370 GWh per year.

Once operational, CO2 emissions of 215,000 tons will be avoided annually.

When completed, the project is expected to provide enough energy to power the equivalent of approximately 62.000 households.

PPC Renewables operates in Romania an existing portfolio of more than 700MW. Upon completion, the total installed RES capacity of the PPC Group in the country will reach approximately 850MW.

The PPC Group is laying the foundations to lead Romania’s energy transformation, increasing the total installed capacity in the country to more than 2GW by the end of 2026 with an ambitious investment plan, which will position itself dynamically in the field of RES.

PPC Group has a total installed RES capacity of 4.7GW both in Greece and Romania, being the leading Southeast European electric utility with a strong pipeline of 20GW, making the pathway to 2030 and beyond.

PPC Renewables, a subsidiary of PPC Group, invests in the power of nature to promote green electricity generation and energy storage projects. In addition to the large photovoltaic and wind farms it builds, it innovates in Southeast Europe with its activities in all forms of renewable energy, wind, solar, hydro, geothermal and biomass – biogas.