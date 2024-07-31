5 reasons to invest in ESG Management & Reporting automation technologies

In an era where sustainability and responsibility are becoming increasingly important to businesses, adopting strong ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) strategies is essential. Businesses committed to operating responsibly and transparently not only contribute to sustainable development, but also enhance their reputation, increasing the confidence of investors, customers and employees.
The need for good ESG strategies
Good ESG strategies enable companies to better manage risks and highlight opportunities related to their environmental and social performance, as well as their governance. By continuously monitoring and reporting ESG indicators, businesses can identify areas that need improvement and take decisions that lead to long-term success.
However, the process of managing and reporting ESG data can be complex and time-consuming. Gathering, analyzing and reporting ESG indicators without the right technology can cause problems, impair key decision-making and burden businesses with additional costs and uncertainty.
The solution: ESG Management and Reporting platform
Yodiwo’s ESG Management and Reporting platform, named EnGage, is the ideal solution to overcome the above challenges. Companies using it have already reaped benefits in terms of:
- Automated Processes: EnGage ensures the automated collection and analysis of primary information from various corporate systems in real time, the calculation of ESG indicators and the reporting of these indicators, according to the European ESRS standard or international standards such as the GRI, but also locally like ATHEX, saving time and resources.
- Accuracy and Reliability: By using Artificial Intelligence models that check the correctness of the raw information, the margin of error is reduced, ensuring reliable reports.
- Transparency: With continuous monitoring of ESG indicators and algorithms for predicting their course, the risks of not achieving targets are highlighted, allowing companies to take corrective measures in time, the course of which is also monitored by the platform.
- Cost Reduction: By automating processes, businesses can reduce operational costs and invest their resources in other strategic initiatives.
- Sophisticated Reporting: Yodiwo has invested in and continuously developed EnGage’s capabilities to generate end-to-end reporting of both quantitative and qualitative company metrics, aiming for minimal human intervention.