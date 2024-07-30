Attiki Odos: Vehicle traffic and revenue up in first half of 2024

Attiki Odos recorded a 5.6% increase in average daily vehicle traffic and a 9.1% increase in revenue in the first half of 2024.

The motorway, which will soon return to the public sector to then be assigned to its new manager, in the first six months of this year, according to information, had revenues of 113.2 million, compared to 103.7 million euros in the same period last year, while the average daily traffic reached 271.4 thousand vehicles compared to 256.8 thousand in the first half of 2023.

The highest traffic was recorded in February (14.6% increase in average traffic) and April (15.9%) with revenue increasing 18.5% and 16% respectively.

In the meantime, the current concession contract for the Attiki Odos with the concessionaire, the Aktor Concessions – Avax consortium, expires at the beginning of October and as the government has made clear, it will not be extended.

This means that the highway will return to the public sector for a few months.

According to the estimates of both the president and managing director of GEK Terna, Giorgos Peristeris, and the leadership of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Attiki Odos will be handed over to the construction group at the end of the first quarter of 2025.