18.3 billion euros lost from debt settlement programs

Debt to the social security funds amounts to 18.3 billion euros, including those that have been included in some form of settlement, but ultimately the non-payment of the monthly installments or the current contributions on time, led to its loss.

In relation to the 26.09 billion euros that have been settled so far, 70.14% is now out of the process. According to the official data, the total debt amounts to 47.88 billion euros, while 18.3 billion euros ( 38.22%) were initially entered into a settlement program, but were never collected, as the debtors did not meet the required conditions.

The course of the program has so far yielded revenue totaling 3.25 billion euros, an amount equivalent to 6.78% of the total debt. At the same time, there are still another 4.53 billion euros (9.46% of the total), which are under some form of arrangement and remain to be collected, if the debtors continue to pay their monthly installments on time.

The highest amount of debt in the 120-installment debt settlement program

Based on official data, the highest amount of debt (1.71 billion euros) that is under some form of settlement, has been included in that of the 120 installments. This is a regulation that is not active but was instituted five years ago (Law 4611/2019). However, it still has 138,968 active debtors, who, in addition to the monthly installments, also pay the current insurance contributions on time, in order to keep their settlement in force. In this way, on the one hand, they reduce (albeit at a slow pace) their debt to social security funds, on the other hand, they do not create new debt, which could trigger additional problems for the viability of their business.

So far, this debt settlement has generated an income of 767,900,067 euros, from 180,617 debtors who completed the process either by paying all the installments or paying their debt in one lump sum. At the same time, however, there are also 3.08 billion euros that were lost, as 287,787 debtors failed to meet the conditions that had been set. Thus, of the 5.56 billion euros that were initially included in the 120-installment debt settlement, an amount corresponding to 13.79% was collected, an amount equal to 30.76% is pending collection, while an amount equal to 55 was found outside the process, 43%, i.e. more than half.