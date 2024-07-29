Andreadis το “N”: Sustainability is a one-way street for the Sani/Ikos Group

“With climate change, biodiversity loss and plastic pollution threatening the tourism development of the Mediterranean – and beyond – sustainability is a one-way street,” Eleni Andreadis, director of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility of the Sani/Ikos Group, stated in an interview with “Naftemporiki”, stressing that the group has set an ambitious, triple goal of zero carbon (net zero) by 2030, zero plastics and zero waste by the end of 2024.

According to Andreadis, “in Greece, where 75% of the market consists of smaller businesses, the implementation of integrated sustainability strategies is a big challenge.” She added that the problem of hypertourism has, to a large extent, to do with the mismanagement of destinations. This mismanagement, unfortunately, is related to how we ourselves live in our place – the management of natural resources, the respect for ecosystems, the quality of infrastructure – not just the tourism product.”

Why is sustainability policy a one-way street for the Sani/Ikos Group and for tourism in general?

“Sustainability as a trend is clearly recorded worldwide in all sectors and especially in tourism. Climate change and its effects, which have unfortunately become part of our daily lives, increased social needs, people’s desire for authentic experiences and a quality connection with the destinations they visit have brought sustainability to the core of the hospitality industry.

At Sani/Ikos Group we have, for over a decade, integrated the principles of sustainable development into our strategy, investing in areas such as zero-carbon and zero-waste operations, protecting ecosystems and strengthening local communities. Our priority is to offer our guests high-quality hospitality and unique experiences, with respect for each destination, constantly increasing our positive contribution to the regions of Greece and Spain where we have a presence.”

What areas should hotel businesses focus on in terms of sustainability?

“Sustainability in the tourism industry is a collective effort, which does not only concern businesses, but also states, communities, and visitors themselves. In Greece, where 75% of the market is made up of smaller businesses, implementing integrated sustainability strategies is a big challenge. It takes investment, time and properly trained staff to develop infrastructure, processes and targeted programs that cover the full spectrum of ESG (Economy, Society, Governance), which smaller hotels struggle to meet.

However, there are many things a hotel can do in this direction with more limited resources. Sustainability certifications audited by independent third parties are an excellent starting point and guide for hoteliers to integrate ESG criteria into their daily operations and build a sustainability strategy. There are some “quick wins”, which can also offer immediate savings, such as, among others, energy savings with proper monitoring, targeting and practices, waste reduction such as using reusable bottles that are filled in coolers instead of single-use plastic bottles, the reduction of water consumption with tap filters, or the participation in energy communities (the so-called virtual net-metering, where more places invest in a photovoltaic park) to name a few.

But the state is also called upon to play an important role. With the delay in the implementation of the law of “I pay as much as I pollute”, the responsible management of waste is up to everyone’s conscience, while it should also be a financial incentive through the reduction of municipal fees for businesses that reduce waste, recycle and compost. At Ikos Porto Petro, our resort in Mallorca, Spain, the creation of a circular economy plan was mandatory, while pool heating can only be done with RES. In other words, we see how the legislator can play an important role, setting the right framework and options.”

What are the challenges and pressures in the Mediterranean region for tourism?

“I would say that the majority of important challenges have to do with the pressures that the Mediterranean region is receiving from climate change, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, plastic pollution, waste management, among others, but also the weakness of destinations -to a greater or lesser extent- that receive many tourists on a seasonal basis to respond to them with a properly structured strategic plan.

At the same time, there is increasing pressure from all our partners – investors, institutional bodies, employees, customers, local communities – who demand transparency and measurable results in terms of an overall positive contribution to the places where we operate in relation to the environment, society, and corporate governance.

More than 75% of travelers want to travel sustainably, and 43% feel regret if they don’t, according to Booking.com’s updated 2024 survey. Other studies show the importance of safety and the implications of climate change and how destinations manage it. But investors also seem willing to invest more in cases of better management of ESG risks, while young workers are looking for companies with a positive sign on society and the environment. In other words, we see that the sustainability strategy is becoming an imperative”.