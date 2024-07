METLEN Energy & Metals announced the conclusion of the agreement to acquire all the shares of Volterra on 25.07.2024.

A merger process will follow, with the absorption of Volterra by the parent METLEN Energy & Metals, which operates in retail through the Protergia brand.

The acquisition and absorption of Watt+Volt was preceded in 2023, while the acquisition of EFA Energy was also completed earlier this year.

The merger is expected to be completed by the end of the year.