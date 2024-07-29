German Ambassador to “N”: Major German companies to participate in the 88th TIF

More than 120 companies – including major ones – will be represented at the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), where Germany will be the honored country, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Andreas Kindle, said in an interview with “Naftemporiki” and Michalis Psilos.

Kindle noted that Germany’s role as an honored country “also gives us the opportunity to look to the future, launch innovative partnerships and investments, and demonstrate the performance of German companies operating in Greece.”

The German ambassador said to “Naftemporiki” that the opening of the TIF will be attended by Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck and the German Minister of Food and Agriculture, Cem Ozdemir. Former federal coach Otto Rehagel will also be present.

Asked about Germany’s expectations as an honored country at the 88th TIF, Andreas Kindle emphasized: “Let’s start by stating that the political relations between Greece and Germany are close and governed by a spirit of mutual trust. I see it every day as an ambassador to Greece. This was proven by the bilateral consultations at the level of deputy ministers, which took place at the end of May in Athens.”

Close relationships

“These close relations go beyond the framework of politics and extend to the economic sector as well. Our bilateral relations are also based on a long tradition. And at this point, I would like to remind you that the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry is celebrating 100 years since its foundation this year.”

Mr. Ambassador, there is a huge interest from more than 120 German companies from all 16 federal states. Can you please provide us with more details?

Yes, indeed. The interest of the exhibitors is impressive. The range of companies represented includes a number of start-up companies as well as major ones, companies listed on the stock exchange. It also includes a number of highly specialized research institutions up to professional training programs. In Thessaloniki, you will see the range of products of German companies in Greece and what German entities can offer in matters of digitization, renewable energy sources, goods handling services, health, education and research, as well as disaster prevention.

German investments are impressive

Germany ranks second in terms of direct investments in Greece, approaching 1 billion euros. Are there prospects for further growth and in which sectors?

Indeed, in 2022 German net investments in Greece amounted to almost one billion euros. These are impressive numbers, which highlight the potential of German companies in this country. By the way, this is not a new phenomenon. For decades, even in times of crisis, German businesses have believed in the country’s potential and invested relentlessly. Germany has been at the top of the international investor rankings for years. But I am also very optimistic about the future. It is obvious that the Greek economy, after the blows it suffered during the crisis years, has recovered and is also developing a remarkable economic dynamic. This attracts the interest of investors mainly from Germany. German investors are interested in all sectors of the economy. My personal opinion is that, for example, the sector of renewable energy sources is particularly attractive.

The total foreign trade transactions between Greece and Germany exceeded 12 billion euros last year. Are there prospects for further rise?

The trade in goods and services is of course dependent on many factors, which we cannot control and some of which we cannot even predict. But I believe we have every reason to be optimistic.

22.2% more German tourists in the first five months

A good example of today’s recovery is the increase in the number of German tourists in Greece. As I told you, I believe that we can also be optimistic regarding the interest of German tourists in Greece as a travel destination. We Germans – and I am one of them – love Greece and its hospitality. However, in support of this finding, the Bank of Greece presented evidence that confirms it. In the first five months of 2024, the number of visitors from Germany increased by 22.2% compared to the corresponding five months of 2023. Revenues are up 15.1% compared to the first five months of 2023.

Is it true that the Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Dr. Robert Habeck, will attend the opening of the TIF?

Yes, the Vice-Chancellor Mr. Habeck has announced that he will attend the opening of the fair. In addition, on the weekend of the inauguration, we are also waiting for the Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture, Cem Ozdemir, in Thessaloniki. This demonstrates the importance of the fair for Germany, German businesses as well as the federal government.

It is heard that many “German surprises” await visitors, such as the appearance of a top German band on the fair’s large outdoor stage…

What I can say is that a varied program has been planned, with more than 150 events, which will be presented in front of and of course inside the German Hall 13. We will show the visitors the traditional but also the colorful and modern Germany. The program will include a bit of the history of German motoring, but also a bit of the history of Greek sports. That is why we are very happy with the visit of Otto Rehagel on September 9. In addition, there will be top musical moments from the field of indie rock and jazz. More details then, when “Hallo Ellada!” will be heard in Thessaloniki.