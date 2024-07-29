Maran Gas: Two new LNG carriers with innovative technology

Two new LNG carriers with innovative technologies will join the fleet of Maran Gas, owned by the Angelicoussis Group.

The inauguration ceremony took place earlier in July in South Korea, specifically at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard.

The two Bureau Veritas-class ships incorporate an environmentally friendly design, including an air lubrication system and a new engine that reduces methane leaks.

“The names of the two ships represent the historical ties between Greece and France, reflecting the strong relationship between the Angelicoussis Group and the charter company TotalEnergies,” the Greek shipping group said in a post on social media.

The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy CEO of the Angelicoussis Group, Sveinung J. S. Støhle, the CFO Andrew Papachristodoulou, the general manager of Maran Gas, Despina Moustakas, the executive vice president and head of the technical department, Andreas Spertos, and the LNG Commercial Director of Maran Gas, Jason Bikos.

At the same time, representatives of the shipyard and Total were present. Helle Kristoffersen, president of Asia and member of the executive committee of the French company, and Laetitia Valençon, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia.