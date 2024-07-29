Online pharmacies: Turnover at 145 million euros in the first six months of 2024

Οnline pharmacies’ turnover rose 1% in the first half of the year, while in absolute terms they reached 145 million euros, according to the figures of the annual survey of Convert Group in a sample of 94 online pharmacies, with the participation of 13 of the 15 biggest companies.

However, there are significant obstacles to the development of this market. These include inflation as well as inherent difficulties, such as the explosion of the demographic problem, which negatively affect sales of products driven primarily by the pharmacy channel.

According to analysts at Convert Group, the online pharmacy industry has historically experienced double-digit growth rates due to deep discounts compared to physical locations, ease of service and greater variety compared to the neighborhood pharmacy.

The sharp change in the market began in September 2023, due to the harmonization with the instructions of the Ministry of Development on the way to list and communicate discounts in physical and online stores, which affected the perception of the general public about the discount orientation of online stores pharmacies.

In addition, the significant decrease in births recorded in the last 2 years compared to previous years has led to reduced purchases of the category of baby goods in the first half of 2024 by 16% in value, creating another headache for pharmacists and companies active in e-commerce.

Categories that monopolize consumer interest are cosmetics and personal care products, nutritional supplements and vitamins, baby products, health products and various individual categories.