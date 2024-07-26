Mytilineos: Protergia’s decision to absorb increases in the energy market a well calculated move

Protergia’s move to absorb increases in the energy market, both on the production level and on the retail level, is a well-calculated move, where the goal is to further grow and achieve a 30% market share, the president and CEO of METLEN, Evangelos Mytilineos, said.

Its share in the retail market after the acquisition of Volterra, which is expected to be announced in the next few days, is close to 20%.

During a teleconference with analysts after the first half results, Mytilineos spoke of an overreaction on the part of the government, referring to the imposition of a tax on natural gas companies, with the view to financing the subsidy of the electricity bills for households.

“These things happen in the markets, especially in times of a climate crisis and 15 days of heatwave in so many parts of Europe. But, you can already see the prices going down,” he said.

Asked about the company’s performance in 2024, Mytilineos said that he was optimistic about further growth in all sectors and comfortable achievement of the targets set for operating profitability of 1-1.2 billion and net profits of 600-700 million euros. “If things go well, we might pleasantly surprise the shareholders,” he concluded.