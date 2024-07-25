INE/GSEE report: Greeks work more and are paid less; lagging behind Lithuanians and Romanians

Half of the workers in Greece (45%) barely manage to meet their obligations, while one in three works more than 48 hours per week.

As a result of the current working conditions, which render Greek workers “double losers”, job insecurity is exacerbated, with 31.8% worried about losing their job in the next quarter, according to the annual report of the Labor Institute (INE) of the GSEE on the Greek economy and employment.

The same report showed that Greek workers are significantly lagging behind the Europeans.

In a number of individual indicators, workers in countries such as Lithuania and Romania, which in the past were significantly behind, now outperform the Greeks. The report also showed that workers, due to the fact that they receive low wages and at the same time work more, face a problem of harmonizing with the rest of their family and social obligations in general.

According to the report:

45% of the workers in Greece, to a lesser or greater degree, are unable to easily cope with their obligations. This percentage is the highest among the EU member states and almost double the average of the Union which is 24.5%.

Regarding the index of workers who struggle to make ends meet, Lithuania stands at 14.1%, i.e. three times lower than Greece.

In Greece, the index of uncertainty of workers regarding the evolution of their income in the near future is also high. 30.3% of them are unable to predict the amount of their income in the next three months. This percentage is almost three times higher than the EU average (12.2%), with Greece being… behind only Bulgaria, which stands at 34.5%.

Spain, which records the highest unemployment index in the EU, stands at 21.4% in terms of uncertainty over income, that is, significantly lower than Greece.

Lithuania is at 14.9%, i.e. it is 49.7% lower than Greece.

Romania, a Balkan country that in the past lagged significantly behind Greece, is in a clearly better position in terms of both indicators. In particular, the index of how easily employees meet their financial obligations was recorded at 29.1%, i.e. 15.9 percentage points lower than the corresponding figure in Greece.

Also, the index of uncertainty regarding the salary during the next quarter was at 26.4%, lower by 3.9 percentage points than the corresponding Greek one.