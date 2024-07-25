Short-term rental: Changes in taxation, other measures under consideration

The government seems to be focusing on providing tax incentives with the view to increasing the supply of properties for long-term rather than short-term rental.

Although relevant decisions are expected to be taken in September, the most likely proposal concerns the reduction of tax on rental income from long-term lettings and increase the corresponding rates on income from short-term lettings.

Tax rates

Different taxes apply to all property income currently. More specifically, the rate is 15% for income up to 12,000 euros , the tax rate is 35% for income from 12,001 to 35,000 euros and for income over 35,001 euros the rate amounts to 45%.

For this reason, several property owners on the three largest short-term rental platforms make sure to declare annual rental income of less than 12,000 euros so that their income is not taxed at a rate higher than 15%.

Authorities are also examining whether to increase the minimum rate to 22% for short-term leases and to maintain or reduce the rate of 15% for long-term ones. Another scenario under consideration is to deduct part of the rent received from a long-term lease from income tax.

Other interventions under consideration are: