Competition in the energy market heats up

The energy market immediately reacted to the government’s decision to tax the excess profits of companies, with Protergia announcing the absorption of increased wholesale prices and the freezing of retail prices.

In particular, as company sources stated, the decision to maintain the same charges in August compared to July, despite the increase in the wholesale market, “aspires” to “signal” to the market that there is another way to make things work.

During the energy crisis and afterwards, any increases in the wholesale electricity market were “translated” almost immediately into corresponding increases in the final charges of electricity bills, testing the endurance of consumers, who saw electricity bills soar to unimaginable levels from month to month.

Same fees, despite a 45% wholesale increase from Protergia

As stated in a related company announcement, Protergia, a member of Metlen Energy & Metals (formerly MYTILINEOS), revealed that it will maintain the same charges, despite the fact that the average wholesale price is expected to close in a few days with an increase of about 45% compared to the corresponding price in July.

In fact, the average price so far stands at 142.91 euros per megawatt hour, up from 98 euros in July. The company added that in case the Ministry of Environment and Energy decides to subsidize consumers up to 500 kWh, this amount will be deducted in full from these prices. “Protergia’s non-negotiable strategic priority is to provide confidence and security to its customers, new and existing ones, with competitive products and services and of course the reliability of METLEN Energy & Metals, supporting the energy market as a whole,” the company said in a statement.

A special levy, subsidies and PPC

On its part, the Ministry of Environment and Energy is moving forward with the consumer support plan for August, planning within the next week to submit to Parliament the legislative regulation on the amount of the special levy it will impose on natural gas power plants.

The revenue to be collected will be used to finance the subsidies on domestic yellow and green electricity tariffs for August and up to 500 kilowatt hours. Competent sources make it clear that the amount of the special fee will ultimately be determined by the charges of the green tariffs to be announced on the evening of August 1 by the providers.