METLEN Energy & Metals: Protergia absorbs energy market increases

Protergia, a member of METLEN Energy & Metals, will keep in August its final prices unchanged, at the same levels as in July, for residential and small business customers.

The company is absorbing wholesale price increases, “listening to current market conditions and consumer concerns about the impact on electricity bills.”

In the event that the Ministry of Environment and Energy decides to subsidize consumers up to 500 kWh, this amount will be deducted in full from these prices.

Protergia’s non-negotiable strategic priority is “to provide confidence and security to its customers, new and existing, with competitive products and services and of course the reliability of METLEN Energy & Metals, supporting the energy market as a whole.”