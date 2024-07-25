Eurobank: Disbursement of the 7th tranche of the Recovery and Resilience Fund approved

Eurobank is the first systemic bank to receive approval from the Finance Ministry for the disbursement of the seventh (7th) tranche of the Recovery & Resilience Facility, up to 300 million euros, having met the conditions, based on the agreement it has signed with the Greek State, as it currently applies.

In two years from the launch of the program, Eurobank has managed funds of up to 1.9 billion euros through the RRF and has financed investments of companies, of all scales, operating in the Greek territory.

Aiming at consolidating sustainable development in the Greek economy, the Bank already participates in the financing of 76 investment projects, with a total budget of 5.7 billion euros in the country, making use of 1.5-billion-euro funds through the RRF and 1.1 billion through loans it granted in parallel for the specific investment projects, contributing to economic development and employment support in Greece.

In excellent cooperation with the Greek State and the Ministry of National Economy and Finance that support the RRF, Eurobank places emphasis on the utilization of the resources of the RRF by the domestic business community and makes available to all its business clients the many years of experience and know-how of its specialized staff.

Focusing on the “green” and “digital” orientation of RRF and on strengthening the extroversion of Greek entrepreneurship, the Bank immediately begins the distribution of the 7th tranche. The resources available under the program are channeled to a large number of companies from different sectors:

-Renewable Energy Sources (RES) for the construction of Photovoltaic Parks, among others, in former lignite-producing areas.

-Electrokinesis and microkinesis.

-Telecommunications and fiber optic network upgrades.

-Wholesale.

-Retail trade.

-Production of batteries and accumulators.

-Tourism.

-Pharmaceutical industry.

-Food and beverage industry.

-Provision of electronic services.

The loan Program is implemented within the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Facility “Greece 2.0” with the financing of the European Union – NextGenerationEU.