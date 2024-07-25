Disbursement of 2.3 billion euros from the loan arm of the RRF for Greece

The EU funds from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) amount to 17.2 billion euros, following the European Commission’s announcement on the disbursement of 2.3 billion euros to Greece, after the successful completion of 4th payment request from the loan part of the “Greece 2.0” National Plan.

The disbursement came as a result of the contractualization of loan resources amounting to 4.52 billion euros.

It is noted that in June the 4th payment request of 1 billion euros was submitted, while the disbursement of the relevant funds is expected to take place in October.

Of the 330 loans that have already been contracted, with a total budget of 12 billion euros, 5.2 billion euros are RRF loans, 4 billion euros are Bank loans, and 2.8 billion euros are investors’ equity.

It should be noted that 166 of the total contracted loans, i.e. 50% of the total, have been granted to small and medium sized enterprises, with a total budget approaching 2 billion euros.

Alternate National Economy and Finance Minister, Nikos Papathanasis, said:

“The new disbursement of 2.3 billion euros from the loan arm of the Recovery and Resilience Facility is a result of the achievement of the required milestones. Greece is among the first countries in terms of disbursements of the Recovery Fund, with the resources supporting the country’s development perspective, enhancing competitiveness and entrepreneurship through an investment-friendly environment. Consistent with our plan and commitments, with determination and fiscal seriousness, we continue the development and reform effort, with the aim of growing the economy that creates new and more jobs and therefore, increases the disposable income for all our fellow citizens.”