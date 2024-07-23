GR.EC.A: E-commerce records worst performance in March 2024

The worst performance in the e-commerce market was recorded in March 2024, according to the data of the Hellenic Electronic Commerce Association (GR.EC.A). The survey concerned the performance of fashion items, technological products, pharmaceutical items, home items, athleisure and cosmetics.

More specifically, fashion items started the quarter strongly and followed a sharp downward trend month-on-month. Technology products consistently outperformed at weekends throughout the quarter. Cosmetics moved downward, with the exception of searches for Korean cosmetics, while pharmaceuticals were the only industry which followed the course of the other two months and did not record a significant drop in March.

Mobile devices attracted the interest mainly by consumers between 25-44 years old. At the same time, a strong competition was recorded between branded and private label products in digital stores.

The survey seeks to outline the market dynamics by observing indicators such as the average traffic of the top e-shops, customer characteristics, efficient marketing channels, top search terms which will significantly help the online shops in evaluating their results in relation to the average of their market and reassessing their strategy and priorities.”