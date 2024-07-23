Aktor assumes construction of Tsiknia Dam in Lesvos

AKTOR, a member of the Intrakat Group, signed a contract with the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry for the construction of the Tsiknia Dam, on the island of Lesvos, with a budget of 98 million euros.

The contract was signed, at a special event in Mytilini, by the general manager of the Intrakat Group, Anastasios Aranitis, in the presence of the political leadership of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

In his greeting, the chairman of the board and CEO of AKTOR, Alexandros Exarchou, promised timely and high-quality delivery of the project, while he stated that it is a particularly timely project that shows the path for further action in order to deal with climate change and the appearance of water shortages in various regions of the country. “This great project could not have come at a better time,” Exarchou stressed and noted that the technical sector has an important role to play in creating resilience against climate challenges in the years to come.

According to the announcement, upon completion of this new project, the quantitative and qualitative supply of water supply to the settlements of Kalloni, Agia Paraskevi and the city of Mytilini will be ensured, solving chronic problems, such as the large losses of water in the water supply system and the degradation of its quality, the depletion of existing water supply sources, which is burdened by salinization, but also the degradation of the underground water table from over-pumping, in order to cover the increased water supply needs during the summer months as a result of high tourist traffic.

In addition, it aspires to solve other issues, such as the lack of adequate water transport and distribution infrastructure and the unsatisfactory operation and management of existing storage projects, which are used to meet irrigation needs. Therefore, it is estimated that the Tsiknia dam will cover the water supply for more than half of the island’s population.