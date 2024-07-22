Piraeus Port Authority receives two awards for its contribution to the Greek economy

Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) SA received two additional awards for its significant contribution to the development of the domestic economy, in the “Protagonists of the Greek Economy” awards organized by the Direction Business Network and held under the auspices of the Ministry of Development.

More specifically, PPA received the “Port Organizations Industry Leader” award, regarding its position in the industry, based on its turnover, pre-tax profits and cash balances, according to the financial year 2022, as well as the “Greek Business Champions” award, which is awarded to companies that have a turnover of more than 10 million euros and at the same time have recorded during the financial years of 2022 and 2021 an increase of more than 20% in turnover and in profits before taxes.

The awards were received on behalf of the company by the deputy CEO of PPA SA, Angelos Karakostas.

On the occasion of the significant awards received by the company, the managing director of PPA S.A., Su Xudong, expressed his satisfaction with its continuous and steadily upward economic course, stressing that these results are not temporary, nor occasional, but they are due to the systematic work and the faithful implementation of the appropriate, as everything shows, strategy, which aims at the timeless establishment of Piraeus among the leading ports of the Mediterranean and Europe.

In addition, Su Xudong noted that every success of the port simultaneously contributes to the development of the country’s economy, which makes everyone in the company proud and happy.