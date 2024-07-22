Restaurants forced into changes as of August 1

Restaurants will be obliged to use a Fiscal Electronic Mechanism (FIMAS) or restaurant cash register or fiscal printers (ADIME) to issue receipts as of August 1.

The obligation concerns (full-meal) restaurants, i.e. businesses that sell food prepared following many and complex manipulations in the business itself or food that comes from legally operating other businesses, offer full service from waiters to individual customers who they sit at tables (including counters or special areas) and operate with specific business activity codes. This category mainly includes restaurants, steakhouses, fish taverns, taverns, ouzo bars, beer bars, snack bars, traditional coffee shops, and pizzerias.

The exceptions

Based on the decision of the head of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE), Giorgos Pitsilis, the following are exempted from the specific obligation:

Restaurants operating in areas with a population of up to 500 inhabitants and on islands with a population of less than 3,100 inhabitants, according to the last census, except for places considered touristic.

Take-away, delivery, self-service transactions, as well as companies using specific codes.