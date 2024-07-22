Nova accelerates development of FTTH network

Nova has filed an application to participate in the Law on Strategic Investments, part of its investment program, amounting to 93.4 million euros, aiming at accelerating the development of the FTTH (optical fiber to homes and businesses) network.

In particular, Nova’s “sister” company, United Fiber (a 100% subsidiary of United Group like Nova), which implements the FTTH projects on its behalf, has requested participation in the program.

More specifically, it is asking for faster procedures regarding the necessary construction permits for the networks (the law provides for a 45-day deadline for the public entity to respond when it comes to a strategic investment) as well as the priority execution of any auxiliary or accompanying projects.

Nova, as its management announced, has accelerated the pace of development of the FTTH fiber optic network with the aim of achieving connections to 540 thousand homes and businesses throughout the territory by the end of 2024. According to sources, it has already implemented more than 400 thousand.

Based on the data submitted by the telecommunications company to Enterprise Greece in order to be included in the strategic investments, the investment project concerns the development of optical fiber networks in various urban centers, in the Prefectures of Attica, Larissa, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Messinia, Ilia, Corinth, Arcadia and Argolis.