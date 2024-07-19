Survey: Only 13% of Greeks are aware of Greek shipping’s leading role; young people are totally unaware

Greek society has a huge lack of information about shipping, according to the conclusions of a survey conducted by Focus Bari, on “The perceptions of Greeks and the challenges in Shipping” in a sample of 1,005 people.

Despite the fact that Greek shipowners:

-manage the largest shipping fleet in the world.

-pay very well.

-invest in land-based businesses in Greece.

-carry out an important social welfare project.

-only 13% of Greeks are aware of the leading role of Greek shipping, while young people are completely unaware of the fact (1%).

According to a new nationwide survey by Focus Bari, regarding the Greeks’ perceptions of commercial shipping and the challenges facing the industry, it is found that:

Greek children are unaware of the importance of shipping.

Although 45% of respondents consider Greek merchant shipping as very developed, young people have the opposite opinion.

53% of Greeks would not choose or would not suggest to one of their relatives to choose a career in shipping.

Although 64% of citizens assess that Greek commercial shipping will develop in the future, only 26% consider it an important source of revenue for the national economy.

Finally, the need for actions to strengthen the young people’s relationship with shipping is evident.

Survey’s results

Focus Bari research showed the following:

Almost one in two Greeks rate Greek commercial shipping as “very developed.”

The opinion that Greek commercial shipping is very developed is expressed mainly by men, older people and residents mainly of Athens, but also of Thessaloniki, while the 18-24 age groups do not consider it so developed.

Is Greece’s first place in world shipping recognized? Only 13% of citizens are aware of its international leading position, with young people completely unaware of the fact (1%).

64% of Greeks foresee growth in Greek merchant shipping for the future, a trend that is more pronounced among men and older people.

Greeks recognize the importance of shipping for the national economy, but only 26% consider it a particularly important source of revenue for the country’s economy.

Despite the recognition of shipping’s contribution to the national economy, approximately one in two middle-aged Greeks state that it does not contribute at all.

Only one in four citizens believe that shipping offers very important career prospects and contributes to employment in Greece.