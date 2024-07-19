Metlen: Contribution of 3.63 billion euros of added value to the national economy

Managing Sustainable Development is an integral part of the METLEN Energy & Metals (formerly Mytilineos) business model.

It remains a key driver of strengthening the company’s ability to achieve business and financial growth, alongside its commitment to the Global Sustainable Development Goals.

The President and CEO of the Company, Evangelos Mytilineos, in his introductory statement, in the annual ESG 2023 Sustainable Development and Performance Report, stated that “Our Sustainable Development strategy incorporates policies that are considered vital for our long-term success and competitiveness at all levels, economic, social, environmental. In particular, the hybrid intensity indicators we monitor, which mainly capture the relationship between our environmental and financial performance, continued to move downwards, for the fourth consecutive year, suggesting that the strengthening of the value of our Company’s economic capital (increase in net profits) it is done with less impact on the natural resources we use in the exercise of our activity. As an example, I mention the reduction of CO2 emissions by 80%, as well as the reduction of water consumption by 77%.”

In 2023, the Company continued to show remarkable consistency in high ESG performance, reaching new highs. More specifically:

* METLEN is the only company, based in Greece, that was selected to participate in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets for the second consecutive year.

* It joined the group of leading companies of the MSCI ESG Rating index, achieving an excellent ESG performance of “AA”.

* It managed, for the first time, to be in the top 11% of energy companies with the lowest ESG risk, through the demanding assessment of Morningstar–Sustainalytics.

* It was awarded for the first time with the highest distinction “Platinum Award”, by the EcoVadis organization, for its practices in Sustainable Development and is now one of the best performing companies.

* It managed for the first time to be in the top 1% of companies, globally, with the best sustainability performance, as assessed by the ESG Book organization, within the framework of the SASB standard.

METLEN’s 16th consecutive ESG Sustainability and Performance Report 2023 presents, in addition to its strong ESG performance, its achievements as well as its efforts to implement its Sustainable Development strategy, leading to creating long-term value for shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers, and the rest of its social partner groups.