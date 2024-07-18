TEN: Full ahead for a green fleet by 2030

Tsakos Energy Navigation secured 245 million dollars in financing for its investment program. The listed company on the US stock exchange has accelerated its efforts in order to green its fleet by 2030.

Recently, TEN, led by Dr. Nikos Tsakos, placed an order for five tankers, with a carrying capacity of 74,000 dwt each. These tankers, whose delivery is expected to take place between 2027 and 2029, will be equipped with scrubbers.

In addition to the last five vessels it ordered, TEN has a 1.2 million dwt shipbuilding program underway.

At the same time, during the year, he has also received a series of tankers with duel fuel engines, while he also bought a series of five modern eco tankers, two of them with duel fuel engines.

Meanwhile, TEN gives older ships of its fleet at very high prices.

TEN’s goal is to have a green fleet by 2030. Toward this end, it has already invested 1 billion dollars in shipbuilding, and will continue to invest another 1 billion dollars over the next two years to complete the company’s green transition.

“We are proud of the company’s development model, which is constantly growing with an increase in financial sizes compared to last year. The fleet is being modernized. We sold 13 ships with an average age of 18.5 years and one million tons of carrying capacity and at the same time bought and ordered the construction of ships with an average age of 1.2 years, while almost doubling the carrying capacity of the TEN fleet. We reduced the average age of the entire fleet by two years,” Dr. Tsakos noted.