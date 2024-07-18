The production of Greek tugboats begins at the Elefsis shipyards

The implementation of the ONEX-ROBERT ALLAN agreement for the construction and production of 30 tugboats, an investment worth at least 280 million euros, has begun at the Elefsis shipyards.

Last Tuesday, July 10, 2024, the Elefsis Shipyards welcomed Mike Fitzpatrick, CEO of the Canadian tug design company, Robert Allan, a leading tug design company internationally. Mike Fitzpatrick was accompanied by high-ranking executives of the companies.

It is noted that an agreement was signed between the two companies during the “Posidonia 2024” international shipping exhibition.

Robert Allan is the world’s largest tugboat design firm and Canada’s oldest private naval architectural consultancy, offering consulting and design services to an international clientele.

The President of ONEX Panos Xenokostas emphasized during the agreement signing ceremony that the Group is committed to having at least 20 out of 30 towing vessels delivered by June 2026.

ONEX Shipyards has a great track record and a series of successful constructions of new ships in the category of Ferry boats, Ro-Ro, Ropax, Mega yachts and Tugs. In the near future the company has focused on the construction of ferries with a length of 90 to 200 meters, tugboats and offshore vessels, while the design and construction solutions it provides are focused on the green transition of fleets, reducing the carbon footprint through hybrid technologies and the application of new materials.

The start of implementation of the ONEX-ROBERT ALLAN agreement will take place with the construction of various RA2800 series trailer configurations.