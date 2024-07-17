The open fronts for tourist ports and pleasure boats

The need for a holistic approach to the development of tourist ports and berths for pleasure boats is pointed out to “Naftemporiki” by representatives of the sector.

Greece is one of the world’s most popular destinations, but it continues to lag behind in infrastructure, with significant revenue losses for the Greek economy, they reported, while stressing that the cost burden and the increase in the operating costs of boats for its professionals sector works in favor of neighboring competition countries such as Croatia, Turkey and Italy.

The demand for berths in popular destinations, especially in the Ionian, Dodecanese and Attica, is still high, especially in the summer months, and at the moment the number of existing berths cannot be met, the president of the Greek Marinas Association, Stavros Katsikadis, said.

He also emphasized that the latest regulation of the Tourism Ministry to address the ever-increasing needs while establishing the possibility of installing floating platforms in marinas can mark the beginning of the efforts made to solve the problem of demand by about 10%.

Moreover, it will be allowed to locate and build auxiliary facilities for pleasure boats that are accommodated in tourist ports.

For the first time, it will be possible to build and place organized sanitary areas (toilets-bathrooms and special facilities for the disabled), while electrical stations for powering the boats and service cabins will be able to be installed.