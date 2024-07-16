Netflix-GNTO: Promoting Greek tourism all over the world

The secretary general of the Greek National Tourist Organization (GNTO), Dimitris Fragakis, and the Vice President of Netflix for Public Policy Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Madeleine de Cock Buning, signed a memorandum of cooperation opening the way for joint actions, with the aim of highlighting the natural beauty and cultural wealth of Greece worldwide.

Based on the Memorandum of Cooperation, Netflix, a leading provider of digital streaming services, is committed to supporting Greece’s tourism industry by leveraging the global popularity of its content to showcase Greece’s landscapes around the world. The mutual cooperation between Netflix and GNTO includes the production of a video by Netflix to be used by GNTO for promotional activities, while at the same time GNTO is given the possibility to use Netflix’s material to produce new material.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of future collaborations, recognizing that the strengthening of the audiovisual sector and the promotion of the country through it constitute a national goal. Furthermore, they expressed their unwavering commitment to continue their joint efforts to promote Greece by supporting the audiovisual industry.

Fragakis: Establish Greece as an ideal place for audio-visual productions

“The Greek National Tourism Organization is proud to partner with Netflix to showcase Greece as a top destination, promoting its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage,” said Secretary General of GNTO, Dimitris Fragakis. As he noted, “through this collaboration, we aspire to establish Greece as an ideal location for future audiovisual productions. Leveraging Netflix’s global reach, this partnership seeks to attract tourists and filmmakers, rendering Greece even more appealing for travel and film productions.”

“Using the power of image and storytelling, Netflix is working with the Greek National Tourism Organization to showcase its beauty around the world,” said Madeleine de Cock Buning, Netflix’s Public Policy Vice President for Netflix EMEA region. She pointed out that “our collaboration with GNTO is a milestone for Netflix, as it enables us to show the unparalleled beauty of Greece to millions of viewers, bringing them closer to its history, culture and landscapes, as they are captured in our productions”.