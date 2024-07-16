Intrakat seen profits growing sixfold in 2026

Intrakat is aiming at its further development based on constructions, PPPs – concessions and Renewable Energy Sources (RES), expecting revenues up by sixfold in 2026.

The plan also includes the transformation of the Intrakat Group which currently operates with two construction subsidiaries (after the acquisition of Aktor by Ellaktor) with its vice president and CEO, Alexandros Exarchou, noting that the decisions for the new structure will be announced in November.

More specifically, Exarchou noted that the strategy is to take advantage of the current favorable situation and lead the Group’s performance to the next level, that is 2.5 billion euro turnover in 2026, up from 412 million in 2023, gross profit 10% from 9.8% and EBITDA margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) 7.5% from 3.8%.

As he pointed out, the target is the balanced development of the Group’s activities based on Greece and Romania, while aiming for an optimal portfolio mix (construction 40%, RES 30% and PPP 30%).

Romania

Expectations are high from the activity in Romania, but also from the strategic cooperation with PPC in RES.

Exarchou also said that a new entity is being considered in the neighboring country with executives from the local market assuming the projects in the area.