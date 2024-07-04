Piraeus one of the leading ports of the Mediterranean and Europe

“The improved financial results of our company for the third consecutive year demonstrate that the port’s development and modernization strategy, as well as the important decisions regarding its operation, are absolutely in the right direction and ensure the necessary conditions for the establishment of Piraeus as one of the leading ports of the Mediterranean and Europe”, the president of Piraeus Port Authority (PPA), Lin Ji, stated during a teleconference in the framework of the general shareholders meeting.

“The largest Greek port consistently provides high-level integrated port services, making it highly reliable and competitive. Combined with the emphasis on its development in terms of sustainability, with respect for the environment and systematic return to society and to the next generations, we are laying solid foundations for a resilient port that creates benefits and above all value for everyone, now and in the future,” he noted.

During the meeting, the shareholders were informed about the course of the company and the current developments, questions were answered and positive comments were made about the excellent financial performance of the port, despite the difficult circumstances.

All items on the agenda were approved by a majority, including the annual financial statements, as well as the distribution of dividends to the company’s shareholders for the 2023 fiscal year (from 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023). The amount of the dividend, following a relevant proposal of the Board of Directors, amounted to a gross amount of 1.34 euros per share, increased by 29% compared to 2022.

The total revenues of the fiscal year amounted to 219.8 million euros, up 12.9% or 25.2 million euros compared to the corresponding fiscal year of 2022 (194.6 million).

Profits before taxes amounted to 96.2 million euros compared to 74.7 million euros in 2022, up 28.8%, while profits after taxes stood at 66.8 million euros, up 26.3% compared to 52.9 million euros in 2022.

The above figures are, once again, the highest performance in the history of PPA SA, in terms of revenues and profitability. The company announced better results for the third year in a row.