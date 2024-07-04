Public contracts: Direct award contracts dominating

The amount of public contracts exceeded 6 billion euros in the four months of 2024, during which direct award contracts were once again in first place and indeed with a very large difference in terms of number.

More specifically, a total of 67,804 contracts amounting to 6.252 billion euros were signed between January and April 2024. During the same period there were 1,204 contract extensions, 4,976 amendments and 2,326 (contract) cancellations.

In the first place in terms of amount are contracts with an open procedure, as 10,710 contracts worth 3.28 billion euros were signed in the four months. In second place (always in amount) were the contracts with a closed procedure, which “numbered” 732 and with the total amount amounting to 1.07 billion euros. Through the process of negotiation without prior publication, 2,260 contracts were signed, with a budget of 928 million euros.

Contracts with the direct award process amounted to 48,813, with the total amount allocated for them amounting to 796.7 million euros.