Uber Boat expands to Santorini, Corfu, Athenian Riviera

Uber Greece announced speed boat trips through the Uber Boat online application for Santorini, Corfu and the Athenian Riviera. This particular service is already operating for the second year on the island of Mykonos and is expanding to these three new destinations.

The company, as part of its strategy, places Greece at the center of the European market and strengthens its support for Greek tourism through Uber Boat, ensuring affordable and safe transportation options for both residents and visitors to the islands.

App users can easily and reliably book speedboat tours at the click of a button.

“We are dedicated to offering the possibilities of our technology both to users to enjoy more ways to travel in our country at the push of a button, and to local entrepreneurs, giving them more business opportunities,” emphasized Mary Gaitanarou, Country Operations Manager of Uber for Greece.

As Greece prepares to welcome millions of visitors to its islands again this year, the tourism industry remains vital to its economy, he added.