HRADF: Five investment schemes express interest for the development of a Logistics Park in Fyli

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a member company of GROWTHFUND – The National Fund of Greece, announced that five investment schemes have expressed interest in the public international tender for the development, operation and maintenance of a Logistics Park in the area “Spilies”, in the Municipality of Fyli.

Interest was expressed by the following schemes (in alphabetical order):

AEGEAN OIL S.A.

CONSORTIUM CONSISTING OF THE COMPANIES “NEWSPHONE HELLAS S.A. AUDIOTEX” – “CALL CENTER HELLAS S.A.” – “ATHENS COMMUNICATIONS & INFORMATIONS CENTER S.A.” – “LEVANTE EXPRESS LTD” – “PLANNING MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS S.A.” – “VARVARIGOS P. & CO O.E.”

FINCOP INFRASTRUCTURE LTD

GOLDAIR CARGO S.A. INTERNATIONAL FORWARDING AND LOGISTICS

ORPHEFS VEINOGLOU INTERNATIONAL FORWARDERS S.A.

Phase A of the tender will be completed with the evaluation of the submitted folders and the announcement of the prequalified parties that will proceed to Phase B of the tender. Phase B consists of the Competitive Dialogue process and the submission of Binding Offers.

The preferred investor will undertake the financing, design, licensing, development, construction, operation, maintenance, and long-term exploitation of the Logistics Park with a concession agreement for at least 35 years.

HRADF’s Project Preparation Facility (PPF) has prepared and is conducting the international tender of the development of the property, on behalf of the Municipality of Fyli.

The park, with a total area of approximately 437,000 square meters, will operate as a modern and sustainable logistics hub. Additionally, it will act as a platform for growth, attracting significant investments and creating new jobs during the construction phase and the operational period.