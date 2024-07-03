Titan signs agreement with Sinoma for promotion of technological innovations

Titan Group and Sinoma CBM, a leading force in cement technology and the provision of integrated technical solutions, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for new business opportunities and the promotion of technological innovations.

The goal of the collaboration is the neutral carbon footprint and the digitization of processes in cement production.

Marcel Cobuz, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the TITAN Group, stated: “Our cooperation with Sinoma will strengthen our strategy for green growth with a horizon of 2026, mutually benefiting both companies and promoting our efficiency in various sectors. Together, we are transforming the building materials sector towards a carbon-neutral future.”

Tong Laigou, Executive Director of Sinoma CBMI, commented: “We aim to strengthen cooperation with Titan in the fields of green and low-carbon development, digital intelligence and facility operation and maintenance. The memorandum marks a new chapter of mutual trust and beneficial cooperation between our companies.”

History of successful cooperation

Continuing the history of successful cooperation between the two companies, such as the construction of Titan’s state-of-the-art cement plant in Albania in 2010, TITAN and Sinoma CBMI are planning new partnerships.

The memorandum of cooperation includes fields such as low-carbon fuel technologies, refrigeration technologies, virtual reality technology in cement production, digital spare parts warehouse management, modular milling solutions as well as carbon capture technologies. It also focuses on the research and development of digital production solutions based on digital data, the optimization of product and/or raw materials handling (logistics), factory automation, heat recovery for electricity production, smart mining technologies, as well as and in the efficient grinding of clay and other supplementary cementitious materials.